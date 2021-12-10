Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target Cut to 2,700.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASBFY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.80. 91,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

