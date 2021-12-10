Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGO opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

