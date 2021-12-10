AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a £105 ($139.24) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($132.61) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($92.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($132.61) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($145.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($128.29).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,246 ($109.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £127.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,789.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,533.35. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

