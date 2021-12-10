Atheios Reaches Market Cap of $43,712.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $43,712.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,143,873 coins and its circulating supply is 45,699,960 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

