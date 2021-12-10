Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $2.35 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 129.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $173,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $632.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.