Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 2,344 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

