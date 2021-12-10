Attila (ATT) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. Attila has a total market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $26,448.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Attila Coin Profile

ATT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

