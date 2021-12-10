Aurox (URUS) Market Cap Tops $89.57 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Aurox has a total market cap of $89.57 million and approximately $970,959.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $171.61 or 0.00354562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurox has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00208053 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

