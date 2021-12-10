Auto Price Hits $670.33 (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $670.33 or 0.01390390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

