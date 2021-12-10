Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of Autodesk worth $291,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 372,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,262,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,904 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after buying an additional 128,295 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.73. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.