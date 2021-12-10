Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez Sells 15,000 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $237.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,083. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

