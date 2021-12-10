Autonio Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Autonio has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $224,178.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.46 or 0.08306021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.33 or 1.00138565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.