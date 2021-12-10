AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.14% of AutoZone worth $51,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,965.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,811.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,638.81. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

