AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post sales of $597.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.30 million and the highest is $607.32 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.94.

NYSE:AVB opened at $242.52 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $247.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.91 and a 200-day moving average of $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

