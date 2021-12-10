Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,131.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,450.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,574.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 711.85 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.