Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $367.86 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.07 and a 200 day moving average of $366.18.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

