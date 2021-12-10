Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDIV. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.

