Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 3%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 19,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 140,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.94.

Get Avanti Energy alerts:

In other Avanti Energy news, Director Rob Gamley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,500 shares in the company, valued at C$632,580.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.