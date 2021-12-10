Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Trading Up 0.1%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $50.01. Approximately 3,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

