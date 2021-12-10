AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.76

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as 16.76 and last traded at 17.89, with a volume of 7795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 17.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.50.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

