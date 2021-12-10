aWSB Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $242,132.05 and $34,348.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $39.61 or 0.00081804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08256683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,488.09 or 1.00140744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002765 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

