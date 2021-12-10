Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

