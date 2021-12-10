B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.03. 17,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. Ciena has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.