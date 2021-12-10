B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,103. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$7.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,415.20.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

