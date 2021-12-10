BaaSid (BAAS) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $268,730.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00209011 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

