Banano (BAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $259,756.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and $259,756.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,728,065 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

