Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 104,615 shares.The stock last traded at $18.02 and had previously closed at $18.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,992 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 236,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

