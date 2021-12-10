Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.33

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.