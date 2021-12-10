Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lowered by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,611 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,591,211. The firm has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

