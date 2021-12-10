Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

