Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,641 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 726,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,591,211. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $362.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.37.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

