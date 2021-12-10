Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.04

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.04 and traded as low as $14.89. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

