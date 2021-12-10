Bao Finance (BAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $832,199.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $12.39 million and $832,199.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.72 or 0.08287177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.98 or 0.99944533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.