Barclays Boosts NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Price Target to 80.00

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from 74.00 to 80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded NewRiver REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NRWRF stock remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

