Barclays Cuts Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target to CHF 680

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 690 to CHF 680 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Geberit stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. Geberit has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

