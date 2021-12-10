Barclays Lowers TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Price Target to 200.00

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from 230.00 to 200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TUIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. AlphaValue lowered TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on TUI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of TUIFY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 16,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

