Barclays Raises Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 135

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 130 to CHF 135 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.63. The stock had a trading volume of 138,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.48. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $135.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $228,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.