Barclays Raises Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 135

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 130 to CHF 135 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.63. The stock had a trading volume of 138,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.48. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $135.48.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
