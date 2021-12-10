Barclays Raises Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 500

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from CHF 480 to CHF 500 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 25,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,644. Sika has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

