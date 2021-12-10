Barclays Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €73.00 ($82.02) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.69 ($77.18).

ETR:1COV opened at €52.02 ($58.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.73. Covestro has a 1 year low of €45.50 ($51.12) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

