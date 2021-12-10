Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.63. 81,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,481. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

