Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.63. 81,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,481. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.
In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
