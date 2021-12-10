Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick Acquires 2,088 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick purchased 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $15,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick purchased 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.19. 352,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,352. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

BNED has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

