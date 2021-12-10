Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 860 ($11.40) to GBX 850 ($11.27) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.42) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 810 ($10.74) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 760 ($10.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 816.89 ($10.83).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 738.40 ($9.79) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 675.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,208.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 577.80 ($7.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.80).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($697,650.50). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($66,338.93).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

