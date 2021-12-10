Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $281.45 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,976,103 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.

