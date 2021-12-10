BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0078

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $50.64 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00207543 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

