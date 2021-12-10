Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading Down 1.2%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) shares dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.