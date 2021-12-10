Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$3.99. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 4,801,913 shares.

BTE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.86.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.