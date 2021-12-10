Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $635,471.91 and $13,507.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

