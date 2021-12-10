BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $7.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001076 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

