Beaxy Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $418,144.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

