Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $245.11 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

